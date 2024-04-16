"Golden Bachelor" Star Theresa Nist Shares Emotional Message After Divorce Filing

" Golden Bachelor " star Theresa Nist shared an emotional message after husband Gerry Turner filed for divorce on April 12, asking"angry" fans to"try a little kindness.""It was one of the most incredible experiences of my life, something I never expected to happen at this point in my life," Nist wrote in an,"and I truly thought it was going to last forever. It turns out, even at the age of 70, you don't know everything.
"I take so many positives away from this experience," Nist continued,"most importantly and above all the incredible friends I now have in all of these amazing, wonderful women."Noting that she's also grateful for her daughters Payton and Charlee, Turner's daughters Angie and Jenny and the show's producers and crew, she went on to urge others to"please stay open to all the experiences, opportunities, and love that may come your way.
"For everyone else who is confused and angry and who does not understand," she said,"please try to find it in your heart to understand and to try a little kindness. Not just for me but for the world and for everyone you encounter."The couple—who had been living separately following their January nuptials—revealed they opted to go their separate ways after"a number of heart-to-heart conversations.
Golden Bachelor Theresa Nist Divorce Emotional Message Kindness Gratitude Reality Show
