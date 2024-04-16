"Golden Bachelor" Star Theresa Nist Shares Emotional Message After Divorce Filing

" Golden Bachelor " star Theresa Nist shared an emotional message after husband Gerry Turner filed for divorce on April 12, asking"angry" fans to"try a little kindness.""It was one of the most incredible experiences of my life, something I never expected to happen at this point in my life," Nist wrote in an,"and I truly thought it was going to last forever. It turns out, even at the age of 70, you don't know everything.

"I take so many positives away from this experience," Nist continued,"most importantly and above all the incredible friends I now have in all of these amazing, wonderful women."Noting that she's also grateful for her daughters Payton and Charlee, Turner's daughters Angie and Jenny and the show's producers and crew, she went on to urge others to"please stay open to all the experiences, opportunities, and love that may come your way.

"For everyone else who is confused and angry and who does not understand," she said,"please try to find it in your heart to understand and to try a little kindness. Not just for me but for the world and for everyone you encounter."The couple—who had been living separately following their January nuptials—revealed they opted to go their separate ways after"a number of heart-to-heart conversations.

Golden Bachelor Theresa Nist Divorce Emotional Message Kindness Gratitude Reality Show

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



nbcchicago / 🏆 545. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

The Golden Bachelor host Jesse Palmer reacts to Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist divorce news'The Golden Bachelor' host Jesse Palmer has reacted to Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist announcing their divorce after three months of marriage: 'My heart is forever with these two beautiful souls.'

Source: EW - 🏆 713. / 51 Read more »

Golden Bachelor’s Theresa Nist Spotted Wearing Her Wedding Ring After Announcing Divorce from Gerry TurnerTheresa Nist was spotted still wearing her wedding ring from 'Golden Bachelor' star Gerry Turner while leaving work in New Jersey on April 12. The former couple, who fell in love on season 1 of the ABC series, are divorcing after three months of marriage.

Source: peoplestyle - 🏆 367. / 59 Read more »

'Golden Bachelor' stars Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist could lose big payday because of divorce: experts'Golden Bachelor' Gerry Turner and wife Theresa Nist are divorcing after three months of marriage.

Source: fox32news - 🏆 547. / 51 Read more »

Theresa Nist Seen Wearing Wedding Ring Amid Golden Bachelor DivorceTheresa Nist steps out wearing her wedding ring after news broke that she and Golden Bachelor Gerry Turner are getting a divorce

Source: usweekly - 🏆 390. / 55 Read more »

Golden Bachelor Couple Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist Announce DivorceGerry Turner and Theresa Nist, the couple from 'The Golden Bachelor,' have announced their decision to divorce after a few months of marriage. The couple made history as the first couple from the show, which aimed to find love at later stages in life.

Source: abc15 - 🏆 263. / 63 Read more »

'Golden Bachelor' star Theresa Nist wears wedding ring after announcing divorce from Gerry Turner: PHOTOSHours after 'Golden Bachelor' Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist announced their divorce on “GMA,' Nist was spotted wearing her wedding ring.

Source: FoxNews - 🏆 9. / 87 Read more »