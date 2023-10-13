'Golden Bachelor' recap: Joan ends her journey with Gerry as tensions rise in the mansion

In addition to the romantic dates Gerry, 72, went on, this week's episode focused on the women and the tension in the mansion.

"Leslie's a very talented dancer," Susan said afterward. "But she got a little dirty there. A little sexy -- maybe it was a little much." On their date, Gerry and Joan connected over the loss of their spouses. Joan told Gerry that she loved being married and tried to start dating a year after her husband's death two and a half years ago, but said that she "tried to find it too soon." By being on the show and meeting Gerry, Joan told him that it felt like she was doing something for herself.

The private school administrator brought the other women to tears when she told them that she had to end her journey. "My family needs me," she told the women. "My heart is breaking, I wish I could be here for this whole journey. headtopics.com

The two spoke about their previous marriages and Gerry surprised her with a pair of teardrop diamond earrings. At the very end of their date, they hopped in a hot air balloon, and while up in the air, Gerry gave Ellen a rose.Ahead of the cocktail party, Kathy opened up about her feelings toward Theresa, who got the first one-on-one date last week.

During the cocktail party, Kathy opened up to Gerry about the tough day she was having. She didn't name any names, but told him that what he sees in other people may not be as it appears. "I don't want to make a mistake and I don't want you to make a mistake," she told him. "My biggest goal for you is to be happy. headtopics.com

