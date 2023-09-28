'Golden Bachelor' is finally here. Our writers discuss the premiere and charismatic Gerry Turner

ABC's 'The Golden Bachelor' premiered on Thursday, introducing America to the retired 72-year-old on a quest for love. Times writers Meredith Blake and Greg Braxton discuss the emotional first episode. I agree that there probably will be a lot of curiosity seekers checking out the premiere — and that they’ll probably stick around. To state the obvious, Gerry makes an absolutely superb “Bachelor.

” He’s handsome, kind, funny, self-deprecating, big-hearted and open-minded. Listening to him talk about Toni and their 43-year marriage, it’s impossible not to root for the guy.However, I do wonder whether the ruthlessness of reality TV — even a kinder, gentler version of it like “The Golden Bachelor” — will take a toll on our hero over the coming weeks.

I was also impressed by the ladies, who were vibrant, fun and seemingly as eager to compliment each other as they were to win Gerry’s approval. They were all well-versed enough in “The Bachelor” to know that making a memorable first impression was essential, with Leslie (the freakishly fit aerobics instructor who disguised herself as a hobbled old lady) winning my vote for best entrance. Since this is a competition, I’m already starting to wonder if any of the early standouts — like Faith, who rode in on a motorcycle and won the first impression rose, or Theresa, who shared a birthday kiss with Gerry — will go the distance.

Read more:

latimes »

‘The Golden Bachelor’ premieres tonight (9/28/23): How to watch with a free live stream'The Golden Bachelor' stars Gerry Turner, 71, in the Bachelor franchise spin-off.

| 'The Golden Bachelor' is a second shot at love — for audiences and Gerry TurnerWill we finally see real people, in all of their messy, funny, loving glory, find romance?

'Golden Bachelor' star Gerry Turner, 71, admits he broke promise to family during filmingGerry Turner, who is starring as the first 'Golden Bachelor,' admitted he broke a promise he made to his family while filming the reality TV show.

'Golden Bachelor' Gerry Turner ready to find love againGerry Turner, 72, shares one of his biggest regrets from this season of 'The Golden Bachelor.'

Meet Golden Bachelor Gerry Turner’s Family: Late Wife Details, Kids‘Golden Bachelor’ star Gerry Turner comes from a loving family, including his daughters and granddaughters

‘Golden Bachelor’ Gerry Turner Isn’t “Going to Apologize” for Being Emotional on TVABC toasted their 72-year-old leading man in an intimate soirée in NYC on Tuesday, as Turned admitted to being 'pretty quick to tears' on his journey to find love.

The latest spinoff in ABC’s romance franchise, premiering Sept. 28, features widower Gerry Turner, who joins Bachelor Nation in an attempt to find a second chance at love.Braxton:I will start by admitting that I have never gotten a lump in my throat or felt any surge of emotion when watching “The Bachelor.” But resistance was futile while watching “The Golden Bachelor.” The premiere was a heady mix of humor and heart, a definite departure from the usual bombastic kickoff, which typically promises all kinds of sexy fun and games in exotic locations as the leads start their journey for love. This chapter starts almost with a whisper — James Taylor’s “Fire and Rain” scores Gerry’s introduction as he recounts his devastation losing his wife, Toni, his high school sweetheart and the love of his life, to a bacterial infection seven years ago. It’s impossible not to be moved as we see both his deep grief and his hopes of finding a new partner. It’s hard to imagine folks tuning out after those moments.Someone must have been chopping onions because I, too, found myself tearing up while watching this episode, which was such a pure delight that I can’t believe it’s taken ABC this long to give us a “Golden” spinoff.

I agree that there probably will be a lot of curiosity seekers checking out the premiere — and that they’ll probably stick around. To state the obvious, Gerry makes an absolutely superb “Bachelor.” He’s handsome, kind, funny, self-deprecating, big-hearted and open-minded. Listening to him talk about Toni and their 43-year marriage, it’s impossible not to root for the guy.However, I do wonder whether the ruthlessness of reality TV — even a kinder, gentler version of it like “The Golden Bachelor” — will take a toll on our hero over the coming weeks.

I was also impressed by the ladies, who were vibrant, fun and seemingly as eager to compliment each other as they were to win Gerry’s approval. They were all well-versed enough in “The Bachelor” to know that making a memorable first impression was essential, with Leslie (the freakishly fit aerobics instructor who disguised herself as a hobbled old lady) winning my vote for best entrance. Since this is a competition, I’m already starting to wonder if any of the early standouts — like Faith, who rode in on a motorcycle and won the first impression rose, or Theresa, who shared a birthday kiss with Gerry — will go the distance.

Greg, as a seasoned viewer of “The Bachelor,” are you ready to make any predictions yet? What are your impressions of the ladies so far?

Gerry Turner meets Theresa in the premiere episode of “The Golden Bachelor.”Braxton:

Before I get to the ladies, I have to do my own salute to Gerry. I don’t know how a retired restaurateur from Indiana can have such a natural presence and charisma perfect for TV. I interviewed him over Zoom about a week after he started filming and liked him instantly. Believe me, most of the other Bachelors in recent years should take lessons from Gerry about being real and genuine. He’s so down-to-earth, and seems so far up to the considerable challenge of being the face of this very popular and expensive show.

As for the ladies, producers and the casting department deserve their own bouquet of golden roses. The women are so elegant and vibrant, with an unquenchable spirit. They’re also very open and comfortable with their sexuality, a real revelation for those of us holding on to the stereotype that older people have little interest in getting it on.

Another refreshing departure from the usual “Bachelor” dynamic is that Gerry and the ladies all seem to be there for the right reason, and not interested in portraying an outrageous character or competing for camera time. These folks are not trying to increase their social media followings. There’s a real desire for connection and honesty. When Gerry and the ladies he’s talking to look into each other’s eyes, the warmth is palpable. You just don’t see that kind of genuine feeling on most reality dating shows.