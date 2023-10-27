'Golden Bachelor' Finalist Theresa Nist: 6 Things to Know

Theresa Nist has been a frontrunner on The Golden Bachelor since the first week — and she made it all the way to hometowns.
Theresa, who hails from New Jersey, will introduce Golden Bachelor Gerry Turner to her two kids and their respective children ahead of the season 1 finale. “I think that you should be the new Paw Paw,” her grandson Henry told Gerry in an October 2023 teaser for the hometowns-themed week.
Theresa was married to William Nist for 42 years before he died in 2014. Theresa and William shared son Tommy and daughter Jen. Theresa's family has been supportive of her Bachelor Nation journey. Jen even gave her mom some words of wisdom ahead of the Golden Bachelor premiere.
“BE YOURSELF. How awesome that so many people in the world are going to get to ‘know’ you! You are one of a kind and have so much goodness to share. Don’t be anything other than exactly you,” Jen gushed via Instagram in September 2023. “Have fun. Laugh. I hope I get to hear a real Theresa laugh on the show! … You are wonderful. You’ve got this. Kiss him if it feels right.
After getting a rose at the rose ceremony, Theresa was the first contestant to be invited on a one-on-one date. They shared milkshakes at a local diner and the evening ended with a flash mob.Theresa's immediate connection with Gerry quickly sparked a rivalry with fellow contestant Kathy Swarts, who did not want to hear about the intimacies of Gerry's relationship with Theresa. Theresa, however, continually asserted that she did not understand why Kathy had been upset with her.
"Never in a million years did I think that I was going to find myself involved in drama. That is so not who I am," she wrote via Instagram in October 2023. "I just thought that I was able to be open and honest with a new friend about how I was feeling. As you saw, I acknowledged that everyone felt a connection to Gerry, and I welcomed that. We were all on a journey to see who was the best fit for Gerry.