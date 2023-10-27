'Golden Bachelor' Finalist Theresa Nist: 6 Things to Know

Theresa Nist has been a frontrunner on The Golden Bachelor since the first week — and she made it all the way to hometowns.

Theresa, who hails from New Jersey, will introduce Golden Bachelor Gerry Turner to her two kids and their respective children ahead of the season 1 finale. “I think that you should be the new Paw Paw,” her grandson Henry told Gerry in an October 2023 teaser for the hometowns-themed week.

Theresa was married to William Nist for 42 years before he died in 2014. Theresa and William shared son Tommy and daughter Jen. Theresa’s family has been supportive of her Bachelor Nation journey. Jen even gave her mom some words of wisdom ahead of the Golden Bachelor premiere. headtopics.com

“BE YOURSELF. How awesome that so many people in the world are going to get to ‘know’ you! You are one of a kind and have so much goodness to share. Don’t be anything other than exactly you,” Jen gushed via Instagram in September 2023. “Have fun. Laugh. I hope I get to hear a real Theresa laugh on the show! … You are wonderful. You’ve got this. Kiss him if it feels right.

After getting a rose at the rose ceremony, Theresa was the first contestant to be invited on a one-on-one date. They shared milkshakes at a local diner and the evening ended with a flash mob.Theresa’s immediate connection with Gerry quickly sparked a rivalry with fellow contestant Kathy Swarts, who did not want to hear about the intimacies of Gerry’s relationship with Theresa. Theresa, however, continually asserted that she did not understand why Kathy had been upset with her. headtopics.com

“Never in a million years did I think that I was going to find myself involved in drama. That is so not who I am,” she wrote via Instagram in October 2023. “I just thought that I was able to be open and honest with a new friend about how I was feeling. As you saw, I acknowledged that everyone felt a connection to Gerry, and I welcomed that. We were all on a journey to see who was the best fit for Gerry.

Read more:

usweekly »

The Golden Bachelor: Theresa Nist & Kathy Swats Are Feuding (And How They Can Overcome Their Drama)Theresa Nist and Kathy Swats have started feuding on The Golden Bachelor. It seems the pressure of dating Gerry Turner is getting to them. Read more ⮕

How to watch ‘The Golden Bachelor’ tonight (10/26/23): FREE live stream, time, channelABC says hometown visits are on the horizon for Gerry Turner, the first ever 'Golden Bachelor.' Read more ⮕

The Golden Bachelor's Leslie Almost Exited Show Early After Joan Left'The Golden Bachelor' contestant Leslie Fhima almost cut her romantic journey with Gerry Turner short due to an important family matter Read more ⮕

‘The Golden Bachelor’ episode 5: How to watch, where to live streamOne hopeless romantic is given a second chance at love in the search for a partner with whom to share the sunset years of life. Read more ⮕

‘The Golden Bachelor’ episode 5: How to watch online, free streaming options (10/26/23)See how you can watch Gerry Turner meet the families in tonight's fifth episode of 'The Golden Bachelor' for free online. Read more ⮕

The Golden Bachelor Season 1, Episode 5 RecapSPOILER ALERT! This post contains details about who makes it to hometown dates on ABC’s The Golden Bachelor. Gerry Turner had some tough decisions to make on this week’s episode of The … Read more ⮕