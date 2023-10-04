Gold trades back and forth as US Dollar revives ahead of US NFP report

Gold price strives for a direction despite easing labor market conditions. The US economy could lose its resilience if the Nonfarm Payrolls report misses expectations. The latest US Services PMI Orders dropped significantly, portraying a deteriorating demand outlook. status of the United States labor market.

Gold price strives for a direction despite easing labor market conditions. The US economy could lose its resilience if the Nonfarm Payrolls report misses expectations. The latest US Services PMI Orders dropped significantly, portraying a deteriorating demand outlook. status of the United States labor market. The precious metal failed to climb above the $1,830 ceiling on Wednesday despite soft ADP Employment Change and new Services PMI orders, as the Federal Reserve (Fed) is not expected to surrender its ‘higher-for-longer’ stance on interest rates. The US Dollar (USD) has risen due to rising real rates amidst falling inflation, however, easing labor market conditions could dent its appeal. This week, Cleveland Fed Bank President Loretta Mester said that interest rates should rise again in November if the economy continues to remain the way it is. Evidence of weakening labor demand, however, could prove a spoiler leading to the Fed’s interest rates staying unchanged. Daily Digest Market Movers: Gold price awaits the US NFP report Gold price falls back while attempting a break above the immediate resistance of $1,830.00 as the US Dollar rebounds after correcting to near 106.50. 10-year US Treasury yields improve to near 4.74%. The precious metal failed to capitalize on soft US Institute of Supply Management (ISM) Services PMI and a weak ADP Employment Change report for September. The US ADP reported that employers hired 89K fresh talent in September, almost half August’s reading of 180K and lower than expectations of 153K. This was the lowest labor growth since January 2021. Nela Richardson, chief economist at ADP said "We are seeing a steepening decline in jobs this month"." Additionally, we are seeing a steady decline in wages in the past 12 months." Loosening labor market conditions is expected to dent expectations for one more interest rate increase by the Federal Reserve in the remainder of 2023, which were propelled by hawkish interest rate guidance from Cleveland Fed Bank President Loretta Mester and Fed Governor Michelle Bowman. The US Services PMI for September matched expectations at 53.6 but dropped from the 54.5 reading in August. Being a proxy for the US service sector, which accounts for two-thirds of the US economy, the economic data carries weight and importance. New Services PMI Orders dropped significantly to 51.8 against the former release of 57.5, indicating a poor demand outlook. On the US factory activity front, the Manufacturing PMI for September improved significantly. A revival in the US manufacturing sector is anticipated. New Factory Orders in August expanded by 1.2% vs. expectations of a 0.3% gain on a monthly basis. In July, orders for US-made goods contracted by 2.1%. The US Dollar Index (DXY) faced selling pressure after weak US data on Wednesday but has revived gradually as investors appear to have placed less significance on the September ADP Employment Change. The Fed is scheduled to announce its next monetary policy move in November. Policymakers are expected to give more preference to October’s private payrolls data. Meanwhile, investors await the NFP report for September, which will provide more clarity about labor market conditions. According to estimates, the US labor force is expected to have witnessed fresh additions of 170K employees – lower than the former release of 187K. The Unemployment Rate is seen declining to 3.7% vs. August’s reading of 3.8%. In addition to the jobs data, investors will watch out for the Average Hourly Earnings data. On a monthly basis, labor earnings are forecast to have expanded at a higher pace of 0.3% against a 0.2% jump recorded in August. The annual data is seen unchanged at 4.3%. Higher wages could elevate consumer inflation expectations ahead. Technical Analysis: Gold price trades in $1,820-1,830 range Gold price remains inside the woods in a $1,820-1,830 range from late Tuesday as investors await the US NFP report. The precious metal struggles for a direction but the downside bias seems favored as the 50 and 200-day Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs) have delivered a bear cross. A seven-day losing spell has been recorded in the Gold price. Momentum oscillators trade in the oversold zone but more downside cannot be ruled out. Fed FAQs What does the Federal Reserve do, how does it impact the US Dollar? Monetary policy in the US is shaped by the Federal Reserve (Fed). The Fed has two mandates: to achieve price stability and foster full employment. Its primary tool to achieve these goals is by adjusting interest rates. When prices are rising too quickly and inflation is above the Fed’s 2% target, it raises interest rates, increasing borrowing costs throughout the economy. This results in a stronger US Dollar (USD) as it makes the US a more attractive place for international investors to park their money. When inflation falls below 2% or the Unemployment Rate is too high, the Fed may lower interest rates to encourage borrowing, which weighs on the Greenback. How often does the Fed hold monetary policy meetings? The Federal Reserve (Fed) holds eight policy meetings a year, where the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) assesses economic conditions and makes monetary policy decisions. The FOMC is attended by twelve Fed officials – the seven members of the Board of Governors, the president of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, and four of the remaining eleven regional Reserve Bank presidents, who serve one-year terms on a rotating basis. What is Quantitative Easing (QE) and how does it impact USD? In extreme situations, the Federal Reserve may resort to a policy named Quantitative Easing (QE). QE is the process by which the Fed substantially increases the flow of credit in a stuck financial system. It is a non-standard policy measure used during crises or when inflation is extremely low. It was the Fed’s weapon of choice during the Great Financial Crisis in 2008. It involves the Fed printing more Dollars and using them to buy high grade bonds from financial institutions. QE usually weakens the US Dollar. What is Quantitative Tightening (QT) and how does it impact the US Dollar? Quantitative tightening (QT) is the reverse process of QE, whereby the Federal Reserve stops buying bonds from financial institutions and does not reinvest the principal from the bonds it holds maturing, to purchase new bonds. It is usually positive for the value of the US Dollar.

Read more:

FXStreetNews »

Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD moves closer to $1,800 amid risk-of flowsRisk-off flows dominated financial markets on Tuesday, with the US Dollar appreciating further against most major rivals. XAU/USD fell to $1,815.19,

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD trying to hit the brakes, down into $1,824 for TuesdayGold prices are softly down on Tuesday as broader markets continue to radiate risk-off energy, trading into $1,823.30 as risk aversion remains the key

Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD extends losses toward $1,800, focus on US employment dataGold price continues its losing streak that began on September 25, trading lower around $1,820 per troy ounce during the early Asian trading session o

Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD awaits high-impact US jobs data for fresh impetusGold price is licking its wounds near $1,820, having hit its lowest level in seven months at $1,815 on Tuesday. All eyes now turn toward the high-impa

XAU/USD Price Forecast: Gold Dulls Further on Soaring Real YieldsGold prices look to Fed speak & ISM services PMI for guidance and whether or not bears can take XAU/USD down towards the $1800/oz mark.

Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD could bottom out at just shy of $1,820Buoyant US data put pressure on Gold. Strategists at Commerzbank analyze the yellow metal’s outlook. Weaker-than-expected NFP could trigger a noticeab