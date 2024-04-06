Gold Prices Reach Record Highs Amidst Changing Expectations

Gold prices rose to record highs earlier this week, benefiting from changing expectations surrounding U.S. interest rate cuts as well as increased safe haven demand . Persistent geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and between Russia and Ukraine , coupled with a devastating earthquake in Taiwan , spurred safe haven plays into bullion and other precious metals .

Gold was further boosted by steep declines in the dollar, with the greenback falling to a one-week low, as Federal Reserve officials reiterated that the central bank was likely to cut interest rates in 2024, although they gave scant cues on the potential timing of the move

