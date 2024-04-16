Gold Prices Rally as Middle East Tensions Boost Safe Haven Appeal

Gold prices continued its rally as Middle East tensions spurred demand, lifted by the bullion's safe haven appeal .

Gold prices continued to hover near record highs days after Middle East tensions flared, boosting the safe-haven appeal of bullion. "The recent gold rally has been aided by geopolitical heat and is coinciding with record equity index levels," Citi wrote in a note dated April 15.A significant retaliation could lead to a wider conflict, which would consequently trigger renewed buying of gold, as well as a rally in oil prices and strengthening of the U.S. dollar, said Bartosz Sawicki, market analyst at financial services firm Conotoxia fintech.

