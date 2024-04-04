Gold Price Tests $2,300 Region as US Dollar Corrects

Gold price tests the $2,300 region as the US Dollar extends its correction. Weak US Services PMI report voiced concerns over the economic outlook . US yields rise as Fed rate cut expectations for June ease further. Gold price (XAU/USD) is slightly down after securing another fresh record high above $2,300 in Thursday’s European session.

The precious metal has benefitted from the soft US Dollar, knocked down after the United States Institute for Supply Management (ISM) delivered a weak Services PMI report for March. The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback’s value against six major currencies, extends its downside to 104.00. 10-year US Treasury yields are slightly up at 4.36% as market expectations for the Federal Reserve (Fed) starting to unwind its higher interest rate stance in the June meeting have eased. The CME FedWatch tool shows that traders are pricing in a 58% chance that the Fed will trim interest rates in June, down from 70% a week ag

