Gold Price Rises on Easing US Inflation

Gold price rises for the straight third trading session due to easing US inflation. The US headline CPI rose at 3.2%, its slowest pace for two years. Investors await US Retail Sales, PPI, and the outcome of the Biden-Xi meeting. Gold price (XAU/USD) extends rally as easing price pressures in the US economy have dented bets of further policy-tightening by the Federal Reserve (Fed).

The precious metal capitalized on slow growth in the US headline inflation, which decelerated due to a sharp fall in gasoline prices. The soft US inflation report for October indicates that current interest rates set by the Fed are adequate to bring down inflation to 2%. The US Dollar and bond yields are down as the soft Consumer Price Index (CPI) has underpinned a risk-on impulse. Easing consumer inflation has boosted confidence among investors in the possibility of early rate cuts by the Fed. Going forward, market participants will keenly watch monthly US Retail Sales data and the Producer Price Index (PPI) report for Octobe

