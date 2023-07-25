Gold Price Gains Traction Amid Softer Risk Tone, US Dollar Recovery Could Cap Upside

Gold price gains some positive traction during the Asian session on Thursday amid a softer risk tone. The US Dollar builds on the overnight bounce from a two-month low and should cap the upside for XAU/USD. Bets that the Federal Reserve is done raising interest rates could act as a headwind for the Greenback. Gold price (XAU/USD) attracts some dip-buying during the Asian session on Thursday and for now, seems to have stalled its retracement slide from over a one-week high, around the $1,975-1.

976 area touched the previous day. A softer tone around the US equity futures is seen as a key factor acting as a tailwind for the safe-haven precious metal. Apart from this, growing acceptance that the Federal Reserve (Fed) will not hike interest rates further offers additional support to the non-yielding yellow metal. That said, a further US Dollar (USD) recovery, from its lowest level since September 1 touched in the aftermath of softer US consumer inflation figures, should keep a lid on any further gains for the Gold pric

