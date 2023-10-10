Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD pressures fresh weekly highs above $1,860

XAU/USD Current price: $1,861.93 US Federal Reserve officials cooled down speculation about a potential rate hike. The Middle East conflict fuels demand for government bond yields. XAU/USD holds above $1,860, retains its positive momentum in the near term. from different Federal Reserve (Fed) officials, hinting at no more monetary tightening.

The 10-year Treasury note currently offers 4.63%, down 14 basis points (bps), while the 2-year note yields 4.96%, down 12 bps in the day. XAU/USD short-term technical outlook XAU/USD holds on to modest intraday gains, and the daily chart shows it posted a higher high and a higher low, in line with a bullish extension.

Read more:

FXStreetNews »

Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD hovers around $1,850 as investors await fresh cluesGold prices gapped higher at the weekly opening, with XAU/USD peaking at $1,855.28 during Asian trading hours. The bright metal soared on the back of

Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD glistens amidst geopolitical tensions to test 20-DMAGold price hit a weekly high of $1857.69, with the financial markets being hit by geopolitical unrest due to the conflict between Israel and Palestini

Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD could test key $1,880 resistance if the recovery holdsGold price is holding fort above the $1,860 level after hitting a fresh one-week high at $1,865 in Tuesday’s Asian trading. Gold price is cheering a d

Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD rallies 1% as Middle East woes spark flight to safetyGold price is building on Friday’s rebound, briefly recapturing the $1,850 barrier early Monday. Escalating geopolitical tensions in the Middle East a

Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD battles $1,850 on road to recovery amid Middle East risksGold price is hovering around $1,850, sitting at the highest level in six days in Monday’s Asian trading. Gold price is stabilizing after an early rea

Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD extends gains near $1,850 on Middle East conflictGold price continues to move on an upward trajectory, trading higher around $1,850 per troy ounce during the Asian session on Monday. The prices of Go