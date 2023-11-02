Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD buyers look to $2,000 and US Nonfarm Payrolls

55M, slightly up from a revised 9.50M in August and ahead of the 9.25M forecast. In Thursday’s trading so far, Gold price is building on the previous recovery, as investors weigh the path forward on interest rate by the Fed, with bets for a December and January rate hike pared back and markets pricing in Fed rate cuts as early as June next year.

