Gold Price Forecast: Oversold conditions could risk a XAU/USD correction ahead

Gold price is licking its wounds early Thursday, holding close to the lowest level since mid-March set on Wednesday at $1,973. The United States Dolla The downside break triggered a fresh sell-off in Gold price, as sellers flexed their muscles and tested the $1,870 key support on acceptance below the $1,900 threshold.

A Death Cross, confirmed earlier in the week after the 50-Daily Moving Average (DMA) crossed below the 200 DMA, justifies the ongoing bearish momentum in te Gold price.

However, the 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator has entered the oversold territory, suggesting that a risk of a corrective bounce remains intact. Any pullback from multi-month troughs will need to find validation at the August 21 low of $1,885. A sustained move above the latter will put the $1,900 mark back on Gold buyers’ radars.

Further up, the previous day's high of $1,904 could be tested should the recovery gather steam. Alternatively, a decisive break below the $1,870 static support could reopen floors toward the $1,850 psychological barrier.

