Gold Price Forecast: Door open for even more declines

Gold declined sharply for the fourth straight day on Thursday and touched its lowest level since early March. Risks are very much to the downside in t Gold fell below the $1,870 key technical support level, which leaves the door open for even more declines.

The recent convincing drop below $1,900, after trading sideways for most of the year thanks to repeated dip-buying, has very much been driven by the Federal Reserve's statements it will keep policy tight for a long period.

Continued firm US economic data and a surge in crude oil prices have made the Fed's hawkish narrative very credible, which could see the FOMC dot projections come true. The Fed's higher rates for longer narrative, fear that surging energy costs will leak into core inflation and a resilient US economy are prompting us to worry that there is still more downside.Feed news

FOMC dot projections could come true

