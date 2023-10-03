Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD trying to hit the brakes, down into $1,824 for Tuesday

Gold on pace to close in the red for the seventh consecutive day.XAU/USD has closed lower for ten of the last eleven daily trading sessions.Gold prices are down nearly 6.5% from the last swing high into $1,947.55.The XAU/USD is trading into seven-month lows, and a break lower south of $1,804.76 will see Gold trading into its lowest prices in nearly a year, and will set new lows for 2023.
Broad-market risk appetite has evaporated in recent days, sparked by rising concerns of the odds of a global recession, and investors have been flocking into the safe havenUS Treasury yields have been climbing as the US government narrowly averted a shutdown on partisan brinkmanship, but the temporary stopgap measure only funds the US government through mid-November. Investors are unlikely to have much confidence stoked by the 45-day reprieve, and markets can expect to be forced back into another tension spiral by November 17th if the US can't square away a functioning budget.
Daily candlesticks see the XAU/USD tumbling well away from technical indicators, with the 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) well above current price action near $1,930 and technical indicators breaking in oversold territory.
