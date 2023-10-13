Gold gains on safe-haven inflows, set for best week since March

Articles can be saved for quick future reference. This is a subscriber benefit. If you are already a subscriber, please log in to save this article. If you are not a subscriber, click on the View Subscription Options button to subscribe.

Please enter the email address that you used to subscribe on Engineering News. Your password will be sent to this address.Note: When you select a default region you will be directed to the MiningWeekly.com home page of your choice whenever you visit miningweekly.com.

Read more:

MiningWeeklyAUS »

{{PageTitle}} Loading news... Failed to load news.

Barrick Gold’s third-quarter gold, copper output riseNo 1 source of global mining news and opinion

Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD trades with modest gains above $1,970, lacks bullish convictionGold price (XAU/USD) attracts some buying during the Asian session on Friday and for now, seems to have stalled the previous day's retracement slide f

Blinken to Israel on Middle East mission to prevent a wider warU.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken headed to Israel on Wednesday on a Middle East mission to prevent a wider war from erupting after an attack and hostage-taking by Palestinian Hamas militants and an Israeli bombardment of the Gaza Strip.

USU professor provides insight into Middle East tensions, US involvementSurprise, heartbreak and shock. Those were the words used by Utah State University political science professor Austin Knuppe to describe what’s unfolding in-and

Pentagon Girds for Iran-Backed Attacks in Middle EastThe Pentagon, apprehensive about Iranian proxy groups in Iraq, Syria, and the Persian Gulf exploiting regional instability, seeks to protect American and partner forces.

Hamas Invasion Rewrites Rules in Middle EastRisk of wider war grows as U.S., Israel and its enemies respond to attack