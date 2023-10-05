Gold futures officially reach a 'death cross', signaling the potential for price weakness to the end of the year

Gold prices have fallen to their lowest since March, officially reaching a so-called “death cross” on Thursday and signaling the potential for further weakness in prices for the precious metal for the rest of the year.

“Investors’ ride on the ‘gold bus’ has been fun and exciting since earlier this year, but a convergence of bad news across the board emerged this week like a concrete wall, rerouting the yellow metal’s prices in retreat fashion,” Adam Koos, president at Libertas Wealth Management Group, told MarketWatch.

Most-active gold futures have fallen to their lowest finish since March 8 — a significant drop after posting a settlement of $2,055.70 in early May, the second-highest settlement on record, according to Dow Jones Market Data. headtopics.com

U.S. jobs data are also coming in “strong, smothering the fear trade in gold, all while yields climb to atmospheric levels, seemingly with plenty of gas in the tank,” he said. Read: U.S. dollar is on the cusp of a historic winning streak. But how much longer can the rally last?

Death cross Most-active gold futures on Thursday officially reached a “death cross” — a technical term that generally indicates a bearish trend. It happens when an investment’s short-term moving average falls below a longer-term moving average.On Thursday, the 50-day moving average for most-active gold futures was at $1,936.27, while the 200-day moving average was at $1,936. headtopics.com

Read more:

MarketWatch »

Éléonore supplies Royal Canadian Mint's new single-mine gold maple leaf coinThe Royal Canadian Mint has partnered with leading gold producer Newmont to introduce its newest gold bullion coin completely sourced from a single mine. The 2023 $50 1 oz. 99.99% Pure Gold Maple Leaf single-sourced mine bullion coin is entirely composed of gold from the Éléonore mine in northern Québec. This gold bullion coin will soon be available through the Mint’s network of official bullion distributors.

New Gold Output Increased 22% in 3Q -- Commodity CommentBy Adriano Marchese New Gold delivered a 22% increase in gold production in the third quarter as the mining company focuses on operational discipline and...

Mining employee crushed to death in accident in Somerset CountyA mining company employee was crushed to death in an accident involving a shuttle car in a western Pennsylvania mine, authorities said.

Froneman, Ndlovu unpack what is needed for positive mining legacy amid global changeThe world is undergoing one of the most profound periods of environmental change in the history of humanity, and mining companies cannot risk denying climate change or actions to help mitigate it, metals miner Sibanye-Stillwater CEO Neal Froneman said during a keynote address at Joburg Indaba on October 4. He implored mining companies to continue innovating to sustain relevance and continued delivery for all stakeholders, particularly in light of global trends that are shaping society.

Firms launch El Salvador’s first Bitcoin mining pool tapping geothermal energyVolcano Energy and Luxor Technology have launched Lava Pool, a Bitcoin mining pool leveraging El Salvador's renewable geothermal energy.

South African mining employs many and may only have decades left, report warnsSouth Africa’s overall mining profits slipped by more than $5 billion in the last financial year.