Gold Futures: Door open to further weakness

pullbacks on Friday. Volume followed suit and went up by around 10.3K contracts, partially reversing the previous daily drop.prices extended the multi-session leg lower on Friday.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

EUR/USD holds steady below 1.0600 ahead of PMIs, Powell

Read more:

FXStreetNews »

Striking rare gold: Researchers unveil new material infused with gold in an exotic chemical stateFor the first time, Stanford researchers have found a way to create and stabilize an extremely rare form of gold that has lost two negatively charged electrons, denoted Au2+. The material stabilizing this elusive version of the valued element is a halide perovskite—a class of crystalline materials that holds great promise for various applications including more-efficient solar cells, light sources, and electronics components.

Dow futures jump 150 points after lawmakers avert government shutdown: Live updatesLegislators passed an 11th-hour deal to keep the government funded.

Dow futures jump more than 100 points after lawmakers avert government shutdown: Live updatesLegislators passed an 11th-hour deal to keep the government funded.

U.S. stock futures rise after government shutdown avertedU.S. stock-index futures surged higher Sunday night, after Congress narrowly avoided a government shutdown on Saturday.

Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD moves below $1,850 on market caution, Fed Powell speech eyedGold price extends its losing streak that began on September 25, trading lower around $1,840 per troy ounce during the Asian session on Monday. China’

pullbacks on Friday. Volume followed suit and went up by around 10.3K contracts, partially reversing the previous daily drop.prices extended the multi-session leg lower on Friday. The move was amidst increasing open interest and volume and suggests that extra decline appears on the cards in the very near term. Looking at the longer run, the precious metal faces the next support of note around the key $1800 region per troy ounce.Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

EUR/USD holds steady below 1.0600 ahead of PMIs, Powell

EUR/USD is consolidating in a narrow range below 1.0600 in early Europe on Monday. The pair keeps its calm amid a steady US Dollar, higher US Treasury bond yields and a cautious mood. US ISM PMI and Powell's speech in focus. GBP/USD struggles to gain any meaningful traction, remains confined in a narrow band

GBP/USD struggles to gain any meaningful traction and oscillates in a narrow trading range. The risk-on impulse is seen undermining the safe-haven USD and lending support to the major. The divergent Fed-BoE policy outlook should keep a lid on any meaningful upside for the pair.

Gold: Will Fed Chair Jerome Powell rescue XAU/USD buyers?

Gold price is trading below $1,840, at its lowest level since March 10, setting off the final quarter of this year on a negative note. The United States Dollar (USD) is consolidating the previous rebound above the 106.00 level against its major peers, underpinned by a fresh upswing in the US Dollar.

Floki Inu Price Forecast: FLOKI sets stage for 30% rally

Floki Inu (FLOKI) price has triggered a quick but explosive uptrend in the last 24 hours. The uptrend has pushed the meme coin above a key hurdle and could assist FLOKI bulls in reversing the downtrend.

The week ahead - US Nonfarm Payrolls, Tesco and Wetherspoon results

We’ll get the latest US payrolls report for August this week. Having seen the Federal Reserve leave rates unchanged as expected at their recent September meeting the jury remains out as to whether we will see another rate hike at the next meeting in November.