Gold Could Hit $2,600 Within a Year, Says Swiss Asia Capital CIO

Gold broke above $2,300 on Thursday, and Juerg Kiener, chief investment officer at Swiss Asia Capital , told CNBC the precious metal could hit $2,600 within a year. Geopolitics, government money-printing and accelerated demand for precious metals in Asia will also boost gold's price, according to Kiener. Expectations for interest rate cuts and central bank purchases have helped fuel a gold rally in recent months.

