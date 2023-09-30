Goku Never Should Have Won Against Frieza, & Dragon Ball Super Proves It

Goku never should have won against Frieza. SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT Goku defeated Frieza during the climactic battle of Dragon Ball Z's Frieza Saga, one which began after Frieza decided to hunt down the Dragon Balls of Planet Namek in order to use...

SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT Goku defeated Frieza during the climactic battle of Dragon Ball Z's Frieza Saga, one which began after Frieza decided to hunt down the Dragon Balls of Planet Namek in order to use their magic to become immortal. During his quest, Frieza laid waste to Namek, destroying everything and everyone who stood in his way. The worst part was that Frieza did so without any semblance of a warrior's honor. He was sneaky, slippery, and not afraid to play dirty to defeat the Z Fighters and even Goku himself. When Goku won the battle between them, he gave Frieza a fraction of his own energy so that he could have a chance at living through the planet’s destruction. However, Frieza decided to use it to shoot a ki blast at Goku when his back was turned, but his deceit was his ultimate downfall as Goku countered the blast with a finishing move that seemingly killed Frieza right then and there.

Read more:

screenrant »

Scientists just proved that ‘monster’ black hole M87 is spinning — confirming Einstein’s relativity yet againAstronomers have spotted two huge jets fired off by the 'monster' M87 black hole wobbling on an 11-year cycle, proving for the first time that black holes spin.

Tesla sued for “severe” racial discrimination at its California factory, againTesla has been sued many times for racial discrimination.

18 Fall Must-Haves Editors Splurged On (& Would Again)We share the investment pieces we've recently splurged on and will be wearing or using all fall long.

'Golden Bachelor' Gerry Turner ready to find love againGerry Turner, 72, shares one of his biggest regrets from this season of 'The Golden Bachelor.'

Suzanne Morphew's Husband, Once Charged with Killing Her, Is 'Struggling with Grief' After Body FoundCharges against Barry Morphew were dropped without prejudice in 2022, meaning they could be filed again.