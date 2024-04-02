Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire Surpasses $200 Million at Global Box Office

In less than a week of release, Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire has surpassed the $200 million mark at the global box office. The movie has already recovered its production budget and has grossed $87 million domestically.

It has generated $115 million from overseas markets, with nearly $50 million coming from China.

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



Collider / 🏆 1. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire director breaks down Kong’s new nemesis'Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire' director Adam Wingard and star Rebecca Hall explain the Scar King.

Source: EW - 🏆 713. / 51 Read more »

Godzilla X Kong Is Strangely Missing 1 Key Godzilla vs Kong CharacterBrandon Zachary is an experienced entertainment journalist who has written for Screenrant, CBR, and That Hashtag Show.

Source: screenrant - 🏆 7. / 94 Read more »

Why Kong's Tooth Hurts So Bad In Godzilla X Kong (Is It From Fighting Godzilla?)Dental pain drove him to the surface to seek help.

Source: screenrant - 🏆 7. / 94 Read more »

Rebecca Hall Talks Transitioning to Godzilla x Kong: The New EmpireRebecca Hall opened up about jumping from Godzilla vs. Kong to Godzilla x Kong!

Source: ComicBook - 🏆 65. / 68 Read more »

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire Has a Very Specific Homage to Godzilla Minus OneDirector Adam Wingard explains how the Toho trailer directly impacted his movie.

Source: Gizmodo - 🏆 556. / 51 Read more »

'Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire' Concept Art — Godzilla Gets a Glow-UpShrishty is a decade-old journalist covering a variety of beats between politics to pop culture, but movies are her first love, which led her to study Film and TV Development at UCLAx. She lives and breathes cinema and sometimes wakes up with the close-up shot of Ryan Gosling&039;s hands playing piano in La La Land, in her head.

Source: Collider - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »