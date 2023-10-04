Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire Prequel Announced

Godzilla and King Kong are already gearing up for their next Hollywood launch. If you did not know, the titans are set to team up in Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire. The MonsterVerse movie will debut in 2024, and it plans to continue the duo's story from Godzilla vs. Kong. Now, we have learned the upcoming film has a prequel in the works, and Godzilla x Kong: The Hunted will be its name.

The information comes straight from Legendary Comics as a Kickstarter was launched for the prequel comic. Godzilla x Kong: The Hunted promises to follow everyone's favorite ape as he comes under fire. A trophy hunter will take center stage in this comic as they try to trap Kong, but as you can imagine, his mission will not go as planned.

"A twisted Skull Island trophy hunter baits his trap and sets his sights on the biggest game of all deep within the Hollow Earth in the official prequel graphic novel to the upcoming film Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire," Legendary Comics describes the prequel. headtopics.com

According to the publisher, this comic is set to debut before Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire debuts in 2024. Fans will be able to pledge money through Kickstarter if they wish to acquire an exclusive hardcover edition of the prequel.

There is also another project being crowdfunded in this Kickstarter. Legendary Comics is raising money to print MonsterVerse Declassified. The comic will feature several fan-favorite titans from the MonsterVerse including one we've not yet met. headtopics.com

