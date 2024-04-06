Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire Dominates Box Office for Second Week

For the second week in a row, Godzilla x Kong : The New Empire is dominating the box office . The latest movie in the Monsterverse features the monstrous Skar King as he rises from the Hollow Earth . With the forces of the Hollow Earth coming to conquer the surface world, Kong has to convince Godzilla to stand beside him once again, or else risk the entire world suffering sheer devastation. The movie debuted to extreme financial success , having ruled the box office in its opening week.

While the Godzilla x Kong cast certainly fears its Great Apes and Titans, viewers in the real world have been coming back for more. According to a report by Deadline, the movie earned $7.5 million on Friday and is expected to earn $25-28 million in its second weekend

