Godzilla Vs Mighty Morphin Power Rangers II #1 by Cullen Bunn and Baldemar Rivas came out from IDW Publishing this week. It may have been overshadowed by another Godzilla Versus something or other, but Power Rangers fans may want to pay this an extra special look.
Including a new look at The Psycho Rangers, a team of evil Rangers that fought two different teams of Power Rangers in the show, Space and Galaxy, and actually caused the death of an Ranger on the TV series, when the actor was written out of the show after falling ill. And now they are back in very different circumstances… And in which the original Mighty Morphin Power Rangers bad gal Rita Repulsa somehow turned the Godzilla monster Ghidorah into an evil Power Ranger as well. As you d
Godzilla Mighty Morphin Power Rangers Cullen Bunn Baldemar Rivas IDW Publishing Psycho Rangers Space Galaxy Rita Repulsa Ghidorah
