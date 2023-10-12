Godzilla Show Director Teases The Debut Of New MonsterVerse Creatures

Summary SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT Matt Shakman teases how Godzilla spin-off Monarch: Legacy of Monsters could unveil new Titans within the ever-growing MonsterVerse. The filmmaker, who helmed WandaVision and is set to direct the MCU's Fantastic Four, both served as executive producer and director of at least two episodes of the Apple+ series.

While speaking to Collider, Shakman was asked about whether Monarch: Legacy of Monsters was able to use other Toho creatures outside of Godzilla, and whether he and the creative team devised new Titans just for the show. While he was unwilling to give too much away, Shakman hinted at some surprises ahead.

One of the great things about this was the chance to create new Titans, new monsters to add to the Monsterverse. So, that's a part of it, using folks that we know and love from before is a part of it. I don't want to say too much so that you can be excited about what you see when you watch it. headtopics.com

Monarch: Legacy of Monsters' Wide Scope Shines A Light On Many Corners Of The MonsterVerse With events spanning back to the 1950s, Monarch: Legacy of Monsters' timeline will take the MonsterVerse back to one of its earliest points, long before the events of Kong: Skull Island and its animated sequel series.

Furthermore, the show will not only revisit familiar characters, but it will also explore new corners of the MonsterVerse. As Shakman hinted, it seems all but certain that Monarch: Legacy of Monsters will feature Titans never-before seen within the universe. This could lead to additional projects within the franchise as future stories consider how these beings came to be. headtopics.com

With the incredible scale that the MonsterVerse franchise often features, its live-action television series debut offers several more opportunities for it to grow with new monsters and characters. It is clear that Monarch: Legacy of Monsters will take full advantage of the freedom the gaps between previous installments offer.

