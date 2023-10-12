Godzilla Explains the 3 Types of Titan (& Why Godzilla Is the Deadliest)

Summary SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT Warning! This article contains spoilers for Godzilla: The War for Humanity #2 Out of all the Titans introduced in Godzilla lore, the titular King of the Monsters himself is the most powerful one.
Modern fans have been given a plethora of Godzilla content recently, with each one depicting Godzilla in basically the same light.
In Godzilla: The War for Humanity #2 by Andrew MacLean and Jake Smith, a new monster has popped up seemingly out of nowhere: Zoospora. This kaiju isn't animalistic in nature, but is instead something more akin to fungus.
The fact that Godzilla doesn’t follow the natural habits of other kaiju gives him an inherent advantage against them, and it also displays a level of cognisance the other, more primal TItans don’t exhibit. This is why Godzilla is the King of the Monsters, and why Zoospora is perhaps the greatest villain Godzilla’s ever had to face.
The number of similarities between these two monsters is fascinating, but what's probably the most interesting is that they are the only two who don't follow specific patterns, and they've both used that to their advantage against all other Titans on Earth.
