Godfather of Harlem Season 1 Streaming: Watch & Stream Online via Hulu and more

Set in the early 1960s New York, during the civil rights movement and political and social turmoil, the series is inspired by the life of the notorious real-life mob boss named Bumpy Johnson and his reign in Harlem.as the protagonist, along with Nigél Thatch, Ilfenesh Hadera, Lucy Fry, Kelvin Harrison Jr., Rafi Gavron, Antoinette Crowe-Legacy, Giancarlo Esposito, Vincent D’Onofrio, Erik LaRay Harvey, Demi Singleton, and more.Godfather of Harlem Season 1 is available to watch on Hulu.

Other popular shows you can watch on Hulu are The Handmaid’s Tale, Normal People, Little Fires Everywhere, and Pen15, to name a few!Hulu (With Ads) is the cheapest option, providing users access to Hulu’s streaming library with commercials. Hulu (No Ads) is the service’s premium option, providing access to its library without any advertisements.

