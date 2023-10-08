Go solo: Norwegian Cruise Line expanding rooms for single travelers

Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL) is dedicating 1,000 rooms to solo travelers across its full fleet of ships beginning in 2024.

The cruise line says three new solo stateroom categories are becoming available on a rolling basis: Solo Inside, Solo Oceanview and Solo Balcony. NCL president David J. Herrera said solo staterooms have been "quite popular" with single travelers since they were first introduced more than 10 years ago.

"We are continuously listening to our guests to deliver the experience they want. After realizing the growing demand of individuals looking to travel on their own, we have now expanded single occupancy staterooms across our fleet," he said in a press release. headtopics.com

The solo rooms are expanding from nine ships to all 19, which means solo travelers can enjoy the perks in destinations

