GMSA producers check out new pumpkin patch in Castroville

A favorite part was a hayrack ride through the woods around the Medina River, to the pumpkin patch.You can also check out animals in their petting zoo. There are games for all ages, food, and even the potential for some shopping. Some of the money from ticket sales goes to non-profits in the area.

See locations for pumpkin patches in San Antonio, surrounding areas 🎃Joy Presley is the GMSA Executive Producer at KSAT. She is passionate about morning news and has worked the overnight/early morning shift since 2010. She has a degree from Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi and has covered a wide range of stories, including the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey.

Read more:

ksatnews »

Nightbeat reporter recognized for community impact coverageKSAT 12 and Nightbeat reporter Patty Santos received special recognition Wednesday for their community impact stories on the East Side.

Sandy Oaks council candidate drops out amid scrutiny of his online solicitation of a minor caseThe City of Sandy Oaks confirmed Stephen Gruver, 77, withdrew from the race the day after KSAT reached out for comment.

Behind the Kitchen Door: Asian buffet fails inspection, owner fires managerAn Asian buffet that barely passed a health inspection earlier this year failed its August inspection, but the owner told KSAT Investigates reporter Tim Gerber he’s made some major changes since then.

‘Don’t be watering a dead lawn’: Horticulture expert explains dead vs. dormant grass and what to do with your yard.After two years of brutal heat and below-average rainfall, the grass in your yard might be looking more brown and crunchy than lush and green. KSAT reached out to David Rodriguez, a Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service agent who specializes in horticulture, to ask what people’s options are when it comes to their grass.

The Equalizer 3 – Check Out The Bloody First 9 MinutesDon\u2019t miss a second of the action in TheEqualizer3. Watch an extended preview \u2013 Available to Buy Or Rent Now and in Theaters: https://bit.ly/TheEqualizer3Movie



Follow Us on Social:

https://www.facebook.com/TheEqualizerMovie

https://twitter.com/TheEqualizer

https://www.instagram.com/theequalizermovie/



Subscribe to the Sony Pictures YouTube Channel for more exclusive content: http://bit.ly/SonyPicsSubscribe



Since giving up his life as a government assassin, Robert McCall (Denzel Washington) has struggled to reconcile the horrific things he\u2019s done in the past and finds a strange solace in serving justice on behalf of the oppressed. Finding himself surprisingly at home in Southern Italy, he discovers his new friends are under the control of local crime bosses. As events turn deadly, McCall knows what he has to do: become his friends\u2019 protector by taking on the mafia.



Directed by: Antoine Fuqua



Written by: Richard Wenk



Based on the television series created by Michael Sloan and Richard Lindheim



Produced by:

Todd Black

Jason Blumenthal

Denzel Washington

Antoine Fuqua

Steve Tisch

Clayton Townsend

Alex Siskin

Tony Eldridge



Executive Producer:

David Bloomfield

Tarak Ben Ammar

Andy Mitchell



Cast:

Denzel Washington

Dakota Fanning

David Denman



TheEqualizer TheEqualizer3 DenzelWashington SonyPictures Sony AntoineFuqua DakotaFanning DavidDenman

Check out the Week 6 winner in the Huntsville Player of the Week pollGet breaking news on Alabama high school, college and professional sports, including the Alabama Crimson Tide and Auburn Tigers. Find scores, stats, photos, videos and join the forum discussions at al.com.