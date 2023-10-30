GM, UAW reach tentative agreement to end labor strike, as the final automaker to reach a deal

The United Auto Workers and General Motors have agreed to a deal that will put an end to collective bargaining talks.

GM is the final Detroit automaker to reach a deal with the union following historically contentious talks.have agreed to a deal that will put an end to collective bargaining talks between the union and Detroit automakers following more than six weeks of targeted U.S. labor strikes, sources told CNBC.

GM is the final Detroit automaker to reach a deal with the union following historically contentious talks. Tens of thousands of workers across the country went on strikes after the sides failed to reach agreements by a Sept. 14 deadline.The four-and-a-half-year tentative agreements must still be ratified by members at each of the automakers. The headline economics of the deals, such as 25% wage increases, were patterned off of Ford's initial deal. headtopics.com

The raises and benefits cumulatively boost the top wage to more than $40 an hour, including an increase of 68% for starting wages to over $28 an hour, the union said of Ford and Stellantis deals.

Those deals also reinstated cost-of-living adjustments, reduced an eight-year path to top wages to three years and allowed the right to strike over plant closures, among other significantly enhanced benefits.The strikes have collectively cost GM, Ford and Stellantis billions of dollars in lost production. Ford said Thursday that the union's strike has cost it $1. headtopics.com

The union initiated negotiations with all three automakers at once, breaking from recent history when UAW leaders would bargain with each automaker individually, select a lead company to focus efforts on and then pattern the remaining deals off a leading tentative agreement.

