GM reaches tentative deal with UAW, ending strikes at Detroit automakers after six weeks

The United Auto Workers and General Motors have agreed to a deal that will put an end to collective bargaining talks between the union and Detroit automakers.

GM is the final Detroit automaker to reach a deal with the union following historically contentious talks.Members of the United Auto Workers, or UAW, Local 230 and their supporters walk the picket line in front of the Chrysler Corporate Parts Division in Ontario, California, on Sept. 26, 2023.have agreed to a deal that will put an end to collective bargaining talks between the union and Detroit automakers following more than six weeks of targeted U.S. labor strikes, sources told CNBC.

GM is the final Detroit automaker to reach a deal with the union following historically contentious talks. Tens of thousands of workers across the country went on strikes after the sides failed to reach agreements by a Sept. 14 deadline. headtopics.com

Two sources familiar with the GM-UAW talks said negotiations occurred last night and into the early morning to reach an agreement.The four-and-a-half-year tentative agreements must still be ratified by members at each of the automakers. The headline economics of the deals, such as 25% wage increases, were patterned off of Ford's initial deal.

The raises and benefits cumulatively boost the top wage to more than $40 an hour, including an increase of 68% for starting wages to over $28 an hour, the union said of Ford and Stellantis deals. Those deals also reinstated cost-of-living adjustments, reduced an eight-year path to top wages to three years and allowed the right to strike over plant closures, among other significantly enhanced benefits.The strikes have collectively cost GM, Ford and Stellantis billions of dollars in lost production. Ford said Thursday that the union's strike has cost it $1. headtopics.com

