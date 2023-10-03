GM lines up $6B in financing from JPMorgan Chase, Citi and other lenders

General Motors Co. GM, -3.36% said Wednesday it agreed to a $6 billion, 364-day revolving credit agreement with 21 banks led by JPMorgan Chase & Co. JPM, -0.74% as administrative agent and Citigroup Inc.’s C, -1.58% Citibank N.A. unit as syndication agent. The facility requires that GM maintain at least $4 billion in global liquidity and at least $2 billion in U.S. liquidity.

General Motors Co. GM, -3.36% said Wednesday it agreed to a $6 billion, 364-day revolving credit agreement with 21 banks led by JPMorgan Chase & Co. JPM, -0.74% as administrative agent and Citigroup Inc.’s C, -1.58% Citibank N.A. unit as syndication agent. The facility requires that GM maintain at least $4 billion in global liquidity and at least $2 billion in U.S. liquidity. GM’s stock was up 0.5% in premarket trading on Wednesday.

