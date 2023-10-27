GM Chris Young explains how the Texas Rangers became World Series contenders

“It will always be about the collective group, and I’m just one small part,” Young said prior to the opening game of the World Series at Globe Life Field on Friday.

After a 13-year playing career that started with the Rangers and included winning a World Series ring with the Kansas City Royals in 2015, the Rangers hired Young as their general manager in 2020. When Young took the reins, the Rangers had just finished their fourth straight losing season. After two more losing seasons, the Rangers completed a dramatic turnaround and are in a World Series.Within a week of Young’s tenure, the Rangers acquired Nathaniel Lowe and Dane Dunning.

Dunning has been one of the Rangers’ most versatile pitchers this season moving from starter to a relief role back to a starter as needed while putting up career highs in wins (12), ERA (3.70) and innings pitched (172.2). Lowe won a Silver Slugger in 2022 and is a Golden Glove finalist this season at first base. headtopics.com

In 2021 Jonah Heim, Marcus Semien and Corey Seager were added to the team. Each player was selected as an all-star and Golden Glove finalist this season and both Seager and Semien are MVP candidates.“It’s a collective,” said Young, “It may not have shown record-wise, but there was a foundation built by Jon Daniels, commitment from ownership with Ray Davis and many others within the org.

“The pressure is there regardless of how we do it. We expect to win. That’s something I’ve felt my whole career,” said Young. This season the Rangers have withstood the pressure, injuries and anything else this season threw at them and Young said that’s what stood out about this team the most. headtopics.com

