GM and CATL in Talks for Joint Battery Factory in North America

In the midst of growing concerns about Chinese companies dominating the market for electric vehicles in the US, Europe, and many other parts of the world, GM and CATL are in discussions that could lead to construction of a jointly-owned battery factory in North America. Readers will recall that CATL has been trying to get a foothold in North America for years, but anti-China sentiment has prevented any of those plans from moving forward.

Last year, Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin pontificated at length about the danger of a CATL factory in his state. Clearly trying as hard as he could to emulate the tactics of the magalomaniac of Mar-A-Lago, Youngkin banged the “yellow peril” theme hard when he told reporters after his annual state of the state address to the Virginia General Assembly, “We felt that the right thing to do was to not recruit Ford as a front for China to Americ

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



cleantechnica / 🏆 565. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

KCNA: North Korea, China Commit to Bolster Ties in Beijing TalksNorth Korean and Chinese officials met this week in Beijing and committed to further develop bilateral ties, North Korean media said on Saturday, as Pyongyang seeks to expand its diplomatic engagement after COVID-19 lockdowns.

Source: NEWSMAX - 🏆 16. / 71 Read more »

UMG to Distribute HYBE Globally, Taps Scooter Braun to Head Promotional Activities in North AmericaUMG set a distribution deal with HYBE. Scooter Braun expands his duties to oversee promotional & marketing collabs between them in North America.

Source: billboard - 🏆 112. / 63 Read more »

Are you in the path of totality? Total solar eclipse streaks across US on April 8North America won't experience totality again until 2033, but only in Alaska.

Source: abc7newsbayarea - 🏆 529. / 51 Read more »

Elon Musk requires ‘FSD' demo for every prospective Tesla buyer in North AmericaTesla CEO Elon Musk sent an email to employees on Monday informing them they have to show customers how to use “FSD” before making delivery in North…

Source: NBCPhiladelphia - 🏆 569. / 51 Read more »

The Kid Laroi Is Bringing ‘The First Time’ Tour to North AmericaThe Kid Laroi will bring 'The First Time' tour to North America with a slate of live shows spanning dates in May, June, and July 2024.

Source: RollingStone - 🏆 483. / 51 Read more »

Hans Zimmer Live Tour Coming to North America in 2024Ryan O&039;Rourke is a Senior News Writer at Collider with a specific interest in all things adult animation, video game adaptations, and the work of Mike Flanagan. He is also an experienced baseball writer with five years of articles between multiple outlets, most notably FanSided&039;s CubbiesCrib.

Source: Collider - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »