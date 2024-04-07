Globeleq's Red Sands Project Awarded Preferred Bidder Status in South Africa's Energy Storage Capacity Programme

Globeleq , a leading independent power producer in Africa, has been awarded Preferred Bidder status for its Red Sands project in South Africa 's Energy Storage Capacity Independent Power Producer Procurement Programme .

The project aims to provide reliable power supply on demand, overcoming the challenges of intermittent renewable energy sources.

