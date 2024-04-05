Global Scientist Interdisciplinary Forum at SUSTech School of Medicine

The Global Scientist Interdisciplinary Forum at Southern University of Science and Technology (SUSTech) School of Medicine and School of Public Health and Emergency Management is an important conference for talent recruitment . It aims to provide a platform for academic exchanges among domestic and international scholars, promote interdisciplinary and academic innovation, and discuss the approaches for building towards a world-class medical school .

Through the recruitment of world-class faculty, we strive to establish SUSTech School of Medicine as a well-respected research-oriented modern medical institution with unique distinction in the world.）for public health disciplines, entitled “SUSTech Global Scientist Interdisciplinary Forum Application-School of Medicine-Senior Faculty/Junior Faculty” (please choose one from these two positions) for evaluation. We will evaluate the application materials and send out interview invitations to the qualified candidate

Global Scientist Interdisciplinary Forum Sustech School Of Medicine Talent Recruitment Academic Exchanges Interdisciplinary Academic Innovation World-Class Medical School

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



Nature / 🏆 64. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Global Talent Recruitment (Scientist Positions) - Beijing, China job with Changping LaboratoryChangping Laboratory (CPL) is one of China's new type of R&D (Research & Development) institutions, founded in October 2020, located in Zhongguancun Life Science Park, Beijing. As an integral component of the national science and technology strategy, CPL concentrates on life sciences, addressing the major needs of the country.

Source: Nature - 🏆 64. / 68 Read more »

School District of Philadelphia, police announce new partnership to focus on trauma outside of schoolThe School District of Philadelphia and the Philadelphia Police Department are partnering for a new pilot program to help students who experience trauma outside of school thanks to a $1 million grant issued by the Bureau of Justice Assistance

Source: FOX29philly - 🏆 570. / 51 Read more »

Pa. Dems unveil new school safety legislation, named after victim of Parkland school shootingThe new training program is providing election administration training for election officials across the Commonwealth.

Source: fox43 - 🏆 564. / 51 Read more »

A charter school could rise in the former Hallahan High School building in Center CityHallahan was the first all-girls Catholic high school, founded in 1911 by Mary Hallahan McMichan.

Source: PhillyInquirer - 🏆 81. / 68 Read more »

Texas school bus crash: School districts to wear green in support of Tom Green ElementaryCentral Texas school districts are asking their communities to show support for Tom Green Elementary School in the wake of the crash that killed a preschooler.

Source: fox7austin - 🏆 594. / 51 Read more »

'School feels like jail': State of the District draws protestors as HISD addresses school budgets'School feels like a prison,' one parent said. Protestors in and outside the State of the District meeting in downtown Houston expressed concerns about not having elected school trustees, dwindling libraries, and losing teachers.

Source: abc13houston - 🏆 255. / 63 Read more »