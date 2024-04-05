Global Prostate Cancer Cases Expected to Double by 2040

Researchers are warning global prostate cancer cases are set to double in a 20-year span. In a new report out in the Lancet, a team of researchers state that in 2020, global prostate cancer cases were around 1.4 million, and that an estimated 2.9 million people will have prostate cancer in 2040. The report also predicts prostate cancer deaths will climb to almost 700,000 globally by 2040 — mainly among men in low-and middle-income countries.

The latest World Health Organization data shows nearly 400,000 prostate cancer deaths occurred in 2022. When looking at the United States, The American Cancer Society estimates this year the U.S. will see nearly 300,000 prostate cancer cases and about 35,000 deaths. Prostate cancer is at its basic level caused by DNA changes to normal prostate cells. Certain genetic factors, age, race and ethnicity also play a role according to the American Cancer Society. So why the rise? One reason: More of our population is aging. Six in ten U.S

Prostate Cancer Global Cases Deaths Research Report Aging Population Genetic Factors

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

