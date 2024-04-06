Global Life Expectancy Rises Despite COVID-19 Setbacks

Global life expectancy rose by 6.2 years from 1990 to 2021, despite COVID-19 setbacks, with the most substantial gains in Southeast Asia , East Asia, and Oceania . A study revealed a 6.2-year increase in global life expectancy since 1990, driven by reductions in major diseases . However, COVID-19 disrupted this progress, becoming a top cause of death.

Southeast Asia, East Asia, and Oceania made the most significant gains, while Latin America, the Caribbean, and sub-Saharan Africa faced setbacks due to the pandemic. Over the past three decades, reductions in death from leading killers fueled this progress, including diarrhea and lower respiratory infections, as well as stroke and ischemic heart disease. When the COVID-19 pandemic arrived in 2020, however, it derailed progress in many locations. This is the first study to compare deaths from COVID-19 to deaths from other causes globally

Covid Lowered Global Life Expectancy More Than Previously Thought, New Study Suggests

COVID pandemic knocked 1.6 years off global life expectancy, study finds

US life expectancy rose in 2022 as deaths due to COVID dropped, CDC report finds

US life expectancy rose in 2022 as deaths due to COVID dropped, CDC report finds

COVID-19 Had a Much Greater Impact on Life Expectancy Than Previously Thought

Covid-19 Brings Down Healthy Life Expectancy In The U.K.

