Global economic growth is expected to slow next year, to 2.9 percent, from earlier estimates of 3 percent, the International Monetary Fund said Tuesday.

The geopolitics guiding gas prices were already delicate before the attacks on Israel, which have created more instability. Prices were coming down amid a shift to cheaper winter blends of gasoline and the completion of repairs at key U.S. refineries in the West and Midwest that had been offline. This is a time of year when demand generally drops, easing cost pressures.

Goldman Sachs economists this week said they expect inflation to pick up in major world economies as a result of rising oil prices “There are already a whole bunch of risks in the global economy and the situation in the Middle East is one more,” said Desmond Lachman, a senior fellow at the American Enterprise Institute and a former deputy director at the IMF. “This could lift up the price of oil and make it difficult for the Fed to back off raising interest rates if they fret about inflation getting stuck. headtopics.com

“The U.S. needs to look at what’s happening abroad, and it’s not good,” Lachman said. “You’ve got China, the world’s second-largest economy, moving to decidedly slower economic growth, which is a big drag on the rest of the economy. Germany is in recession. Europe’s jacking up interest rates. It’s not a very pretty picture.

Gourinchas, of the IMF, stressed that it is too soon to tell how new tensions in the Middle East might affect the world economy. But he noted that a 10 percent rise in oil prices would increase global inflation by 0.4 percentage points and cut economic growth by 0.15 percent, according to IMF research. headtopics.com

