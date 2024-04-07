Global Condemnation of Ecuador's Government for Breaking into Mexican Embassy

The global condemnation of Ecuador 's government for its decision to break into the Mexican Embassy snowballed Sunday, with more leaders expressing disapproval, shock and dismay. The criticism came as Mexico 's ambassador and other personnel arrived Sunday afternoon in Mexico City after departing Ecuador 's capital, Quito, on a commercial flight.

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador severed diplomatic ties with Ecuador immediately after Friday's raid, which international law experts, presidents and diplomats have deemed a violation of long-established international accords. Alicia Bárcena, Mexico’s secretary of foreign relations, thanked the returning diplomats Sunday afternoon “for defending our embassy in Quito even at the risk of their own physical well-being.' “Not even the dictator Pinochet had dared to enter the Mexican embassy in Chile. They entered violently and without authorization, physically assaulting ,' she said at a press conference. 'We energetically condemn it.” Police broke through the external doors of the Mexican Embassy in Quito to arrest Jorge Glas, a former Ecuadorian vice president who had been residing there since December. He had sought asylum after being indicted on corruption charges. Bárcena said Mexico plans to challenge the raid Monday at the World Court in The Hague. She added that 18 countries in Latin America, 20 in Europe and the Organization of American States have backed Mexico on the issu

