Global Citizen Festival Returns With Star-Studded Lineup

features some of the most influential figures from the entertainment industry, leading policymakers, and passionate activists.This year's musical line-up is headlined by Post Malone , Doja Cat , LISA, Jelly Roll, Rauw Alejandro, Benson Boone, and RAYE.UN Messenger of Peace, Dr. Jane Goodall and Chris Martin of Coldplay, who is also the Global Citizen Festival Curator, will also make special appearances as speakers.

The inaugural Global Citizen Festival took place on September 29, 2012, with 60,000 people in attendance on the Great Lawn in New York's iconic Central Park. The festival featured live performances by Neil Young with Crazy Horse, Foo Fighters, The Black Keys, Band of Horses, K'Naan and more. Since then, artists like Rihanna, Beyoncé, JAY-Z, Pearl Jam, Stevie Wonder, Coldplay, Billie Eilish, and many more have performed on Global Citizen Festival stages around the world.

Global Citizen Festival is timed to coincide with the UN General Assembly to leverage opportunities to get policy and financial commitments from government, corporate, and philanthropic leaders to defeat poverty, demand equity, and defend the planet. Global Citizen says it is the world's largest movement of action takers and impact makers dedicated to ending extreme poverty NOW.

Global Citizens have taken over 33.5 million actions since 2009. Those actions in combination with high-level advocacy work have led to over $43.6 billion being distributed to Global Citizens' partners around the world, impacting 1.29 billion lives in the fight to end extreme poverty.

