Global Central Banks Continue to Add Gold Reserves in February

Central banks continued to add to their gold reserves in February, albeit at a slightly slower pace. On net, global central bank gold reserves increased by 19 tons in February with some selling pushing down that total. It was the ninth straight month of net central bank gold buying. China was the biggest buyer in February. The People's Bank of China increased its official gold holdings by 12 tons. The Chinese central bank has added gold to its hoard for 16 straight months.

China officially holds 2,257 tons of gold. The Chinese have added over 300 tons of gold to their reserve since they resumed reporting gold purchases in October 2022. The People's Bank of China added 1,448 tons of gold to its stash between 2002 and 2019, and then suddenly went dark until it resumed reporting in the fall of 2022. There is speculation that the Chinese were still adding gold to their holdings off the books during those silent years. In fact, China may hold far more gold than it officially reports. As Jim Rickards pointed out on Mises Daily back in 2015, many analysts believe that China keeps several thousand tons of gold “off the books” in a separate entity called the State Administration for Foreign Exchange (SAFE). The National Bank of Kazakhstan is back in a buying mood. It added 6 tons of gold to its reserves in February. Kazakhstan tends to shift back and forth between buying and selling. The Reserve Bank of India bought 6 tons in February

Central Banks Gold Reserves China National Bank Of Kazakhstan Reserve Bank Of India

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



FXStreetNews / 🏆 14. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Fed and other banks to make 'major progress' on rates this year, BIS chief saysThe Federal Reserve and European Central Bank look poised to make 'major progress' in cutting interest rates this year, says the central bank of central banks.

Source: CNBC - 🏆 12. / 72 Read more »

China February new bank loans dip more than expected, lending growth at record lowChina's new bank lending fell more than expected from a record high, despite efforts to boost economic growth and fight deflationary pressures.

Source: CNBC - 🏆 12. / 72 Read more »

Hyundai Motor Global EV Wholesale Sales Hit The Brakes In February 2024In February, the combined wholesale shipments of Hyundai and Genesis plug-in cars amounted to 16,482 (down 46% year-over-year).

Source: InsideEVs - 🏆 579. / 51 Read more »

Hyundai Motor Global EV Wholesale Sales Hit The Brakes In February 2024In February, the combined wholesale shipments of Hyundai and Genesis plug-in cars amounted to 16,482 (down 46% year-over-year).

Source: InsideEVs - 🏆 579. / 51 Read more »

February 2024 was the hottest on record, with global temperatures surpassing critical climate thresholdThe director of the Copernicus Climate Change Service said while the temperature data is 'remarkable,' it's 'not really surprising' as humans continue to warm the planet.

Source: CBSNews - 🏆 87. / 68 Read more »

Global Plugin Vehicle Registrations Up 3% in February 2024Global plugin vehicle registrations increased by 3% in February 2024 compared to the same month in 2023. Despite a 6% decrease in BEV registrations, the overall market remains strong. The Chinese New Year celebrations in February impacted the EV market. Full electric vehicles accounted for 64% of plugin registrations in February.

Source: cleantechnica - 🏆 565. / 51 Read more »