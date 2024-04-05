Global Cancer Report: Nearly 10 Million Deaths in 2022

The American Cancer Society (ACS) has released its latest report on global cancer statistics , revealing that nearly 10 million people died from cancer worldwide in 2022. The report highlights the importance of healthy lifestyle habits in preventing cancer, as almost 50% of cases are potentially preventable.

The growing and aging population is also contributing to the increasing cancer rates. The report provides valuable insights into trends and areas for intervention.

