Gleb Savchenko Defends Former DWTS Co-Star Artem Chigvintsev Amidst Divorce and Assault Allegations

Artem Chigvintsev was arrested for allegedly assaulting his wife, Nikki"Bella" Garcia, in their shared home. He called the police to their home on himself, went to jail, and posted the $25,000 bail. Now, Garcia and Chigvintsev are getting a divorce, and he has reportedly asked for spousal support from Garcia, with the suit stating that he was denying Garcia that same right.

Gleb Savchenko, who is currently one of the professional dancers on Season 33 of Dancing With the Stars, spoke to E! News at the premiere for Season 33. There, he addressed Chigvintsev's headlines and said that he was sending his former co-star"love." Chigvintsev was reportedly not returning to Dancing With the Stars prior to the charges against him. Since, Chigvintsev has seemingly only made statements about his arrest and divorce through his attorneys.

Savchenko spoke to E! News and praised Chigvintsev as a dancer. “He’s part of the family. He’s such a great dancer that people don’t realize,” Savchenko told the outlet at the premiere. “He’s the quality. It’s not about quantity, it’s about the quality.” He went on to say that Chigvintsev knows “how to create a beautiful routine.” Savchenko also clarified that he is still close friends with Chigvintsev and said that the two talk often.

Past Contestants on 'Dancing With the Stars' Criticized Chigvintsev Savchenko is one of the few voices defending Chigvintsev from his Dancing With the Stars days. Chigvintsev's former partner, Lea Thompson, said that he would yell at her for not understanding steps and even when she tried to tell him that she was a ballet dancer and work with him, he'd shut her down. She said, “I was never allowed to say, ‘Can I try this?’ He would get so mad at me.

Release Date June 1, 2005 Cast Carrie Ann Inaba , Tyra Banks , Melanie Chisholm , Melora Hardin , Marty Cove , Kenya Moore , Brian Austin Green , Tom Bergeron Seasons 32 Studio ABC Dancing With the Stars is available to stream on Disney+ in the U.S.

Artem Chigvintsev Nikki Bella Gleb Savchenko Dancing With The Stars Domestic Violence

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



Collider / 🏆 1. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Brooks Nader Hints Flirty DWTS Energy With Gleb Savchenko Will ContinueBrooks Nader and Gleb Savchenko spoke to Us Weekly about their chemistry, which was on display during the 'Dancing With the Stars' premiere

Source: usweekly - 🏆 390. / 55 Read more »

Derek Hough Reacts to Gleb Savchenko Comparing Him to Len GoodmanDerek Hough told Us Weekly that he wishes he was ‘as good as’ Len Goodman after Gleb Savchenko compared their 'Dancing With the Stars' judging styles

Source: usweekly - 🏆 390. / 55 Read more »

‘DWTS’ pro Gleb Savchenko responds to Brooks Nader dating rumors after flirty videoGleb Savchenko responds to Brooks Nader dating rumors after flirty video

Source: PageSix - 🏆 320. / 59 Read more »

DWTS' Gleb Savchenko Has 'Good Energy' With 'Hot' Partner Brooks Nader‘Dancing With the Stars’ pro Gleb Savchenko exclusively tells Us Weekly about his chemistry with partner Brooks Nader

Source: usweekly - 🏆 390. / 55 Read more »

Artem Chigvintsev’s Troubles With Wife Nikki Garcia Spills Out on InstagramA software engineer but really a musician and a writer.

Source: Collider - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »

Lea Thompson recalls 'intense' DWTS partner Artem Chigvintsev saying 'men are better than women'Lea Thompson is looking back on her time on 'Dancing With the Stars' — and her partnership with 'intense' pro dancer Artem Chigvintsev, who was recently arrested on suspicion of domestic violence.

Source: EW - 🏆 713. / 51 Read more »