Glass Animals to Release Fourth Album on July 19

English indie-pop band Glass Animals is set to release its fourth album on July 19. The band, consisting of Drew MacFarlane, Dave Bayley, Joe Seaward, and Edmund Irwin-Singer, gained popularity with their unique sound and catchy tunes. Their new album, titled 'I Love You So F***ing Much,' is highly anticipated by fans and is expected to showcase their growth as artists.

Glass Animals has been making waves in the music industry with their previous albums, and this upcoming release is sure to be no exception

