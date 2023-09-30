Gladiator's Opening Battle Has A Glaring Historical Inaccuracy That's Impossible To Unsee

A Gladiator inaccuracy stands out. The intense sequence features the vastly superior Roman army completely overwhelming their technologically inferior opponents, who bravely meet them in open battle on the edge of a thick forest despite being impossibly outmatched.
Many of Gladiator's opening battle's elements are true to history, including the Roman armor, the complexity of their defenses, and some of the weaponry used in combat. However, one weapon featured in the battle has no place in that setting.
Gladiator's Opening Battle Shouldn't Have Included Catapults After the Germanic forces announce their intention to fight as opposed to surrendering, Maximus sets the battle in motion with one of Gladiator's most iconic lines: "On my signal, unleash hell." Maximus is referring to the incredible amount of firepower that the Roman army used at the outset of the battle, raining death from the air with catapults and ballistae, some of the most common forms of artillery used in that era.