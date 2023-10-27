Giving birth amid Gaza's devastation is traumatic, but babies continue to be born

This newborn at Gaza's Nasser Hospital was delivered after their mother was killed in an Israeli airstrike on Oct. 24. The doctor said the baby is now in stable condition.Mustafa Hassona/Anadolu via Getty Images

Raneem's arm was crushed and her legs were broken and badly burned, but she was alive. She told her husband, Asad, to leave her to die. But somehow they pulled her out from the rubble. An ambulance rushed her to the Nasser Hospital in the city of Kahn Yunis, in southern Gaza.

Cell phones illuminated the operating table while the medical team worked, Dr. Qandeel says."We have no water – I don't have water to wash my hands," he recalls. There were also no antibiotics to fight infections. headtopics.com

"We have hundreds of severely injured patients, 70% of them are women and children," he says. Hospital staff are often working without electricity or water."Every day is horrible," he says. "As a population fund, which focuses on reproductive health as part of our mandate, our big concern is the 50,000 pregnant women in Gaza right now," Allen says.

He adds that his U.N. agency is distributing medical supplies and hygiene kits for women, including items like sanitary towels. It's also supporting a helpline for women and youth. But Ammal Awadallah, the executive director of the Palestinian Family Planning and Protection Association, says it's unclear how many pregnant women can reach helplines given the lack of electricity and internet. headtopics.com

"With the overcrowded hospitals, women and their newborns are being dismissed only a few hours after delivery," Awadallah says. Hospitals are overwhelmed with people injured from airstrikes.Water and warmth

