Give Yourself a Break

Research shows taking short breaks can reduce our fatigue, renew our energy, and improve our performanceTaking breaks can even help us make better decisionsAs a positive psychology coach, I see too many people today feeling overwhelmed and exhausted, trying to cram “just one more thing” into an already busy schedule. Relentlessly pushing themselves, multitasking, and eating lunch at their desks while answering emails, they treat themselves like machines, not human beings.

However, research has shown that pushing ourselves not only exhausts us. It also impairs our performance, reducing the quality of our work. A recent meta-analysis by psychologist Patricia Albulescu, Ph.D., and colleagues (2022) showed that short breaks can reduce fatigue, increase energy, and improve overall performance. They found that short 10-minute breaks can make a significant difference in our health and overall effectiveness.

Research at the HeartMath Institute (2005, 2016) has shown that taking short breaks to practice heart-focused breathing—breathing slowly and mindfully into our hearts—can help us access our higher Psychologists Stephen Kaplan, Ph.D., and Marc Berman, Ph.D., (2010) have found that taking breaks to connect with nature can relieveto make better decisions. Psychologists Ap Dijksterhuis and Loren Nordgren (2006) found that we can make wiser choices with complex decisions when we review the alternatives, then take a break and let ourAlbert Einstein followed this practice. After working in his lab on a physics problem, he’d go sailing. New insights, new solutions, would come to him. headtopics.com

So, instead of trying to work nonstop and treating ourselves like machines, we can improve the quality of our lives and our work by taking regular breaks for rest and renewal. Albulescu, P., Macsinga, I., Rusu, A., Sulea, C., Bodnaru, A., & Tulbure, B.T. (2022). “Give me a break!”: A systematic review and meta-analysis on the efficacy of micro-breaks for increasing well-being and performance.As the lines between real and fake blur, Americans increasingly chase the idea of authenticity. The first step may be to consider self-knowledge, truthfulness, and other building blocks on the road to personal growth.

