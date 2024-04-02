Tinned fish has an ardent fan base and for good reason: This flavorful and shelf-stable protein can easily anchor a speedy weeknight dinner. But there is one member of the conservas family that even the most avid buyers of canned tuna, salmon, smoked trout, and mackerel don’t shower with nearly enough love. It’s time to give olive-oil-packed octopus its due. Though slightly more expensive than other tinned fish products, octopus shines in dishes that display its meaty texture and mild flavor.

For this pantry pasta you’ll start by searing tentacle pieces for crispiness and char, then build a sauce in the same pan with briny capers, white wine, butter, and garlic. Reminiscent of linguine and clams but without all the effort, it’s a weeknight-friendly dinner packed with brightness and just enough seafood salinity. To note: We love Matiz tinned octopus because the pieces are kept large, but any style will work here. Hangry waits for no one

