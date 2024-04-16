Give Back Beauty Acquires INCC Parfums and Takes Over Mercedes-Benz Fragrance Line

The deal comes in conjunction with Give Back Beauty ’s takeover of INCC Parfums, the automotive brand’s license owner since 2011. Financial details of the deal were not disclosed.
Founded in 1990 and specialized in the creation and development of sustainable fragrances, Paris-based INCC Parfums also holds the license for fragrances and body care for luxury beachwear brand Vilebrequin, which it signed in 2022. As for the Mercedes-Benz Parfums brand, Brondi said the mission is to elevate it toward a luxury and eco-responsible approach, while continuing to support the existing bestsellers.men’s range was inspired by the German luxury brand’s own signature star — which features three points, each signifying an element — and marked the first time Mercedes-Benz scents were encased in recycled glass bottles with aluminum caps with outer packaging made of algae-derived biodegradable paper.
In addition to its Paris-based prestige segment dedicated to luxury brands, Give Back Beauty has a lifestyle division including the beauty licenses forthat acts as an incubator for celebrity-backed brands, such as the Florence by Mills brand by actress Millie Bobby Brown. The company also serves as a strategic and distribution partner for other perfume and beauty labels, including Dolce & Gabbana, Olaplex, Pink Sugar and Billie Eilish.
